Kansas City Chiefs' Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick Charged with Marijuana Possession

The offensive tackles are set to appear in court on May 23

AP Photo/Doug Benc; AP Photo/Kin Cheung Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick

Two players for the Kansas City Chiefs were charged with marijuana possession.

Offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick were arrested in Johnson County, Kansas, and charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession on Thursday, May 16, according to Johnson County Sheriff's Office records viewed by PEOPLE.

Morris and Godrick, both 23, were booked into jail on $2,500 bonds and released Friday after posting bond, records show. They are set to appear in court on May 23.

The Chiefs had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. Morris and Godrick did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ric Tapia/Getty Wanya Morris in 2023

Both Morris and Godrick are entering their second season with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Morris joined the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma offensive tackle was the Chiefs’ third-round draft pick — and 92nd overall — according to his official Chiefs bio.

The Chiefs also welcomed Godrick in 2023. He joined the team as their designated international pathway player and spent his first season on the practice squad, per his bio.

Earlier this month, another Chiefs player, Harrison Butker, made headlines for a controversial speech at Benedictine College’s graduation ceremony.

The Chiefs kicker’s May 11 address at the Kansas Catholic school included attacks on working women, the LBGTQ+ community, abortion rights and families who utilize surrogacy and in vitro fertilization (IVF), drawing heavy criticism.

Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker

On May 15, the NFL addressed the speech, stating that the kicker’s views differ from those of the organization.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told PEOPLE in a statement.

“His views are not those of the NFL as an organization,” the statement continued. "The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”



