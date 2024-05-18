Kansas City Chiefs' Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick Arrested

Originally appeared on E! Online

Two Kansas City Chiefs players are in hot water with the police.

Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested on charges of marijuana/THC possession May 16 in Johnson County, Kan., according to Johnson Country Sheriff's Office arrests records reviewed by E! News.

Morris, 23, and Godrick, also 23, were booked early in the morning of May 17, per online records, before being released in the afternoon after each of them posted $2,500 bail.

Possession of marijuana is a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum six months in prison and a max fine of $1000 for first time offenses, according to Kansas City law. As the records from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office indicate, both Morris and Godrick were first time offenders.

Morris was drafted by the Chiefs as an offensive tackle in 2023, following his graduation from the University of Oklahoma the year before. He ended his rookie season as a Super Bowl champion when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year.

Likewise, Godrick joined the team in 2023 through NFL's International Player Pathway Program, which aims to increase the number of players from outside the United States and Canada within the organization. Per the Chiefs' online roster, the Nigerian-born athlete will be beginning his second season with the Chiefs as an offensive lineman this year.

E! News has reached out to reps for Morris, Godrick and the Chiefs for comment but hasn't heard back.

However, Morris and Godrick are not the only Chiefs players to make headlines this week. Their teammate Harrison Butker has been facing backlash over his polarizing commencement speech at Benedictine College May 11.

In his address, the kicker discussed a wide range of topics, including his personal views on abortion, the role of women and LGBTQ+ rights.

Following his remarks, the NFL noted that Butker's comments do not represent the entire league. "Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane said in a statement to People. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization."

Beane added, "The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

