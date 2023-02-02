Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for Super Bowl 57

It all comes down to this.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs return to their third Super Bowl in four years when they take on Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Can Andy Reid lead the Chiefs to victory over his former team? Will Travis or Jason Kelce prevail in a battle of brothers? Which team will come out on top and hoist the Lombardi Trophy?

The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl 57 game:

Chiefs vs. Eagles odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Eagles (-1)

Moneyline: Eagles (-125); Chiefs (+105)

Over/under: 51

More odds, injury info for Chiefs vs. Eagles

A COMPLETE GUIDE TO SUPER BOWL 57: What to know about Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and more

HISTORY IN THE MAKING: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts talk about historic Super Bowl 57 for Black QBs

COUNTDOWN TO SUNDAY: The 57 greatest NFL teams to play in the Super Bowl – and not all won Lombardi Trophy

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles 23, Chiefs 21

Although the Chiefs pressured Bengals QB Joe Burrow in the AFC title game, the Philadelphia offensive line is far superior to Cincinnati's, so I'm expecting Jalen Hurts to have a lot more time to operate. The Eagles are also strong on the defensive line and their secondary is capable of clamping down Kansas City's wideouts. The X-factor, of course, is Travis Kelce. I actually think the safest play of all is the under; with referee Carl Cheffers leading the league in flags thrown, expect a tightly-called game.

Safid Deen: Chiefs 30, Eagles 24

The Eagles have been the most consistent team all season, making the most of their relatively easy road to the Super Bowl, but they have not faced a team like the Chiefs. Mahomes, Reid and the Chiefs will have two weeks to get healthy and will win their second Super Bowl title to solidify their position in NFL history as the mighty Chiefs Dynasty.

Story continues

Richard Morin: Chiefs 20, Eagles 18

The only thing I'm confident about is this being a low-scoring game. Both teams are supremely talented with high-flying offenses and stout defenses. Kansas City, however, needs the two weeks between the AFC championship game and the Super Bowl to get Mahomes and Kelce back to full health. If they can do that, the Chiefs should have an edge over the Eagles.

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Takeaways from NFL's conference championships: Top seeds, QB history in Super Bowl 57

WINNERS AND LOSERS: Patrick Mahomes toughs out win, Eagles thrive on ground

AD METER: Register to rate the big game's top commercials

NFL salaries: Highest-paid NFL players by position

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Super Bowl 57 picks, odds