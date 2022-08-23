Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers preseason game: Kickoff time, how to watch

The final Chiefs preseason game will be a rematch of the very first Super Bowl and possibly a preview of Super Bowl LVII.

To the chagrin of State Farm, when the Green Bay Packers visit Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday to face the Chiefs, quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t take the field. As ESPN noted, Rodgers hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2018

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Rodgers, who appears in commercials for State Farm, won’t take a snap against the Chiefs. He won’t be the only one out. LaFleur told reporters none of the starters will play Thursday.

“It’s just the risk vs. reward knowing it’s a long season, 17 games,” LaFleur said, per the Green Bay Press Gazette. “I think early on we get stressed with travel as well. I’m just trying to factor in everything.”

If you are heading to Arrowhead Stadium for the game or plan to watch or listen, here’s what to know.

When/where

The game is at 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

Television information

KSHB-TV (Ch. 41) in Kansas City will carry the game, and it also will be shown on the NFL Network. Calling the game for KSHB will be Ari Wolfe and Trent Green, the former Chiefs quarterback. Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen and Kimmi Chex will report from the sidelines.

A rebroadcast of the game will air on the NFL Network at 2 a.m. on Friday.

Radio options

WDAF-FM (106.5) will carry the game with Mitch Holthus and Danan Hughes in the booth and Josh Klingler working as the sideline reporter.

A Spanish-language broadcast of the game will air on KSSA-FM (105.9). Enrique Morales and Oscar Monterroso will be in the booth with reporter Hannah Bassham on the sideline.

Series history

The Chiefs lead the series with the Packers 8-5-1. That includes a 13-7 victory a year ago at Arrowhead. The teams last met in the preseason in 2019 and the Packers won 27-20.