Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears NFL preseason opener: When, where & how to watch

Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs will hit players in a different uniform.

The preseason begins for the Chiefs on Saturday, when they visit the Chicago Bears in a noon kickoff.

Players from the most recent draft class will see their first NFL action, and battles will begin to take focus.

Of the 10 college players selected by the Chiefs in April, two were listed on the first-team depth chart: cornerback Trent McDuffie (first round) and kick return specialist Isiah Pacheco (seventh round).

Six others, including the second player taken in the first round — defensive end George Karlaftis — are listed with the second team.

Chiefs starters are expected to play sparingly. Chiefs coach Andy Reid hasn’t announced how many series or plays for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones or others.

Position battles are shaping up at running back and wide receiver.

The first depth chart lists Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the starter at running back, followed by Jerrick McKinnon, Ronald Jones, Derrick Gore and Pacheco.

Newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantlng are listed as starters at wide receiver, followed by Mecole Hardman, rookie Skyy Moore and Corey Coleman on the second team, and Daurice Fountain and Justin Watson on the third team.

Here is game information for the Chiefs-Bears contest.

When: Saturday, Aug. 13

Kickoff time: Noon Central time

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago

TV/radio/streaming: The game will be televised on KSHB (Ch. 41) in the Kansas City area and WDAF (106.5 FM) will carry the radio broadcast; NFL+ will stream the game out of market

Betting line: Bears by 3 1/2