Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals prediction: Here’s KC’s top concern in opener

Details

Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. Central

TV/radio: CBS (Ch. 5), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 5.5.

Jesse Newell’s prediction

This is always the most challenging week to forecast.

We think we might know what the Chiefs will look like when they debut in Game 1 at Arizona, but in an honest moment earlier this week, even KC coach Andy Reid acknowledged the reality of openers: No one knows exactly what they’re going to get.

The Chiefs, by all indications, are the better team here. Even without receiver Tyreek Hill, KC still has dynamic QB Patrick Mahomes and an offensive line as good as any in the NFL. It also doesn’t help matters for Arizona that it has an extensive injury report this week that includes key players like JJ Watt and Rodney Hudson, who could be limited Sunday.

It’s still a road game for KC, though, no matter how many Chiefs might make the trek to Phoenix. The Cardinals offense with quarterback Kyler Murray also should test the rookies on the Chiefs’ back end, especially if the team fails to wrap up and allow Murray to scramble out of the pocket — something that was an issue for the defense a season ago.

It seems logical to think KC will succeed against a vulnerable Arizona secondary ... but will there be mistakes as well? Remember, this is Week 1 for Mahomes with new wideouts like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore, and the Chiefs offense — more than most — relies on post-snap chemistry for its efficiency.

The problem with miscommunication in the pass game is that it could potentially lead to turnovers like interceptions. And if 1-2 were going to happen in any game, a season opener on the road seems a likely candidate.

This feels like a contest where KC might win most downs but also could be impacted by mistakes. So a Chiefs win seems right, but probably less than what bettors have driven this number to in the last week.

Give me the Chiefs in a close one.

Chiefs 27, Cardinals 24

Jesse’s pick to cover spread: Arizona