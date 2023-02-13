Kansas City Chiefs used misdirection and motion to win Super Bowl LVII

Make no mistake, the Kansas City Chiefs’ run game absolutely won them Super Bowl LVII.

Entering this game, the Chiefs rushing attack were ranked 22nd per PFF, and running back Isiah Pacheco was averaging 48.8 yards per game. In the Super Bowl, he ended with 15 carries for 76 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. As a team, the Chiefs averaged 6.1 yards per play on 26 rushing plays, and the Philadelphia Eagles had only one tackle for loss.

There was one play in particular that gave the Chiefs a ton of success, the ‘bash concept’ from 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends).

The Chiefs ran something very similar to the play above, but instead, the ‘Y’ receiver ran a jet sweep, and this shifted the defense to the weak side. Once the running back got outside, he only had to outrun his defenders.

This concept with misdirection seemed to be the Chiefs’ bread and butter throughout the entire game.

Just moving one player can be the biggest difference. This was also the case in the third quarter when the Chiefs were down by 10 points.

Once receiver Skyy Moore runs across the line of scrimmage pre-snap, this moved safety Marcus Epps from the left tackle, which is exactly where the play was headed.

Football Outsiders had the Chiefs with the second-most success in the league when running off their left tackle, averaging 5.25-line yards per play.

Their misdirection was used the most against the Eagles man coverage defense. With the speed of the Chiefs’ receivers, defenders are looking to stay even with them across the line of scrimmage.

In the fourth quarter, Kadarius Toney was motioning from the outside to the inside and cornerback Darius Slay wanted to stay with him, so he commits 100%. That is when Toney puts on the brakes, cuts back and was wide open to the outside.

This wasn’t the first time that the Eagles saw this play design.

In week four of the regular season, their defense got beat with this by their old coach, Doug Pederson.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is a terrific play designer. His offense is meant to spread defenses thin. This allows offensive players to use their skillset and gain yards after the catch.

In the Super Bowl, their plays were sideline to sideline. Patrick Mahomes rarely targeted any deep downfield passes. His longest completion was only 22 yards to Travis Kelce.

This also could have the side of the playbook that Reid relied on once Mahomes re-injured his ankle. He may have been forced to call more handoffs, which in the past Reid hasn’t been known to rely on.

Either way, Reid used his ball carriers like rooks and pawns in the game of chess, and always stayed one step ahead.

