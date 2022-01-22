  • Oops!
Chiefs' Tyreek Hill fined nearly $13K for celebration that wasn't flagged

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
Tyreek Hill’s pom-pom celebration has cost him.

The NFL fined the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver $12,875 on Saturday after he used a cheerleader’s pom-poms to celebrate a touchdown in their wild-card win last week, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Hill scored on a 31-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter of Kansas City’s 42-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round last week. While celebrating in the end zone, Hill grabbed a Chiefs cheerleader’s pom-poms and started dancing.

He was not penalized in the moment.

Hill finished with 57 yards on five catches in the blowout win, which set up a divisional matchup on Sunday with the Buffalo Bills — where the Chiefs are listed as a -1.5 point favorite on BetMGM.

Though Hill is now out almost $13,000, he doesn’t seem too bothered by the unsportsmanlike conduct fine.

"Cheerleader Cheetah" Tyreek Hill is now out almost $13,000 after his celebration against the Steelers. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
