Chiefs' Tyreek Hill fined nearly $13K for celebration that wasn't flagged

Tyreek Hill’s pom-pom celebration has cost him.

The NFL fined the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver $12,875 on Saturday after he used a cheerleader’s pom-poms to celebrate a touchdown in their wild-card win last week, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct – using a cheerleader’s pom-poms to celebrate his touchdown last week. No flag was thrown. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2022

Hill scored on a 31-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter of Kansas City’s 42-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round last week. While celebrating in the end zone, Hill grabbed a Chiefs cheerleader’s pom-poms and started dancing.

He was not penalized in the moment.

Tyreek Hill celebrating with the pom poms! 😂 pic.twitter.com/gaunHn0QqI — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 17, 2022

Happy #VictoryMonday from our honoree Cheerleader Cheetah 🥳🐆 pic.twitter.com/t9eZ7AsdYM — Chiefs Cheerleaders (@ChiefsCheer) January 17, 2022

Hill finished with 57 yards on five catches in the blowout win, which set up a divisional matchup on Sunday with the Buffalo Bills — where the Chiefs are listed as a -1.5 point favorite on BetMGM.

Though Hill is now out almost $13,000, he doesn’t seem too bothered by the unsportsmanlike conduct fine.

I didn’t see a no letter in my locker doesn’t count 😅 https://t.co/7gysCnhGyk — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 22, 2022