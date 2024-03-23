Kansas City Chiefs trading star CB L'Jarius Sneed to Tennessee Titans, per report

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a blockbuster trade to bring L'Jarius Sneed, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, over from the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Sneed, 27, has 10 interceptions and 40 pass breakups in four seasons with the Chiefs. He allowed the sixth-lowest passer rating when targeted of any NFL cornerback last season, secured the fifth-most pass breakups and ranked in the top 20 in allowing the fewest receptions per coverage snap. He was also the NFL's most penalized cornerback, drawing 18 flags in 2023.

Per ESPN, the Titans are giving the Chiefs a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for Sneed and the two teams are swapping seventh-round picks in 2024. The Titans are also expected to sign Sneed to an extension once the trade is finalized, pending a physical.

A former fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, Sneed's played a key part in the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl wins. He made seven tackles and had two pass breakups in the Chiefs' win over the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 and followed that up with three tackles and a pass breakup against the San Francisco 49ers in 2024. The performance against San Francisco came one game after Sneed forced a key fumble in Kansas City's AFC championship game win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Sneed isn't the first person the Titans have brought in this offseason to fix their ailing secondary. The Titans hired defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, a long-time defensive backs coach who helmed a top-ranked secondary in Philadelphia and Baltimore before signing with the Titans. And they added veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals, to play alongside returning starter Roger McCreary.

In addition to the moves they've made at cornerback, the Titans have also signed quarterback Mason Rudolph, running back Tony Pollard, receiver Calvin Ridley, offensive linemen Lloyd Cushenberry and Saahdiq Charles, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph and linebacker Kenneth Murray to go along with several re-signings.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on X @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: L'Jarius Sneed trade: Titans acquiring Chiefs star cornerback