Kansas City Chiefs trade up one spot in 2nd round, pick BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia

The Kansas City Chiefs moved up in the 2024 NFL Draft for a second straight day — and this time addressed a need at left tackle.

KC switched spots with San Francisco to obtain the 63rd pick, selecting BYU tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

The 6-foot-5, 326-pound Suamataia (pronounced “Soo-uh-muh-tuh-EE-uh”) makes a lot of sense — and not just because he’s from Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s alma mater at BYU.

Pro Football Focus also had Suamataia rated as a better pass blocker than run blocker, which tends to be the Chiefs’ preference at tackle given their pass-happy ways.

Suamataia met with KC on a top-30 visit, and now, he joins last year’s third-round pick Wanya Morris as a potential option at left tackle.

The full trade with San Francisco was this: KC received the 63rd and 211st picks, while San Francisco received selections 64 and 173.