Who will be Kansas City Chiefs’ top receiver, RB? Take our team-leader poll and tell us

The Chiefs’ season is here. How will it unfold?

A team that lost key players like Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu and will count on most of its 10-member draft is expected to make another playoff run. For that to happen, big seasons will be required from several players besides established stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones.

Who will they be? You tell us.

Cast your vote and tell us who you believe will lead the Chiefs in receptions, rushing yards, sacks and interceptions. Finally, give us your choice for team MVP and the top rookie.

Who will lead the Chiefs in receptions among wide receivers?

Who will lead the Chiefs in rushing yards among running backs?

Who will lead the Chiefs in sacks among defensive linemen?

Who will lead the Chiefs in interceptions among defensive backs?

Who will win the Derrick Thomas Award as the Chiefs’ MVP?

Who will win the Mack Lee Hill Award as the Chiefs’ top rookie?

Pete Grathoff contributed to this story/poll.