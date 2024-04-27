Kansas City Chiefs take TCU tight end in 4th round of NFL Draft. Here’s the pick

With their first pick in the fourth round, the Chiefs went tight end.

TCU’s Jared Wiley had a team-best 47 receptions for the Horned Frogs last season, and his eight touchdowns matched the most among tight ends in college football.

The 6-7, 260-pound Wiley was first-team All-Big 12 by the coaches and participated in the Senior Bowl. He spent two seasons at TCU. In 2022, Wiley caught 24 passes and four touchdowns for the team that beat Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Wiley played five years in college, the first three at Texas.

The Chiefs added to the position in the offseason by acquiring Irv Smith Jr., who had 18 receptions for the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

Wiley is the first tight end drafted by the Chiefs since Noah Gray in 2021.