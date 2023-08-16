Kansas City Chiefs suffer injuries on Tuesday, reflect on first preseason game

Aug. 15—The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice fields at Missouri Western on Tuesday after competing in New Orleans for their first preseason game against the Saints back on Sunday.

It wasn't a very good day health wise for the chiefs wide receiver room, as Justyn Ross left practice with a knee/hamstring injury, Nikko Remigio went down with a dislocated shoulder and Ihmir Smith-Marsette left with a groin injury.

As for others that did not participate in practice, receiver Mike Edwards is dealing with a swollen ankle, cornerback Nic Jones is out with a hand fracture, corner Anthony Witherstone is out with a toe sprain and Jody Fortson was placed on injured reserve.

Returning back to St. Joseph, the team has had a couple days to digest what they saw and encountered on the field Sunday. Fans got their first look at the Chiefs this season.

The usual starters remained on the field for only one scoreless drive, clearing the way for fans to see big plays from backup quarterbacks along with a long-awaited look at second round pick Rashee Rice and others.

"I ain't gonna lie, I was a little nervous just because there's a lot of lights, you know, the first game in the dome," Rice said. "You just kind of knew that you were the spotlight on the field. Like, even my first time running on the field, I knew that everybody saw me run onto the field by myself."

The opening of the contest wasn't so hot for the Chiefs' defense, as the Saints were able to score two touchdowns on their first two drives, plus a field goal on their third drive, to go up 17-0 early.

Third year linebacker Nick Bolton believes he knows what the problem was ahead of the contest.

"I think it's just intensity. Focus level got to be up to the roof, man," Bolton said. "Little bit legs, a little tired from training camp, but none of that really matters, man. Got to go out there, got a chance to compete."

Bolton, Kansas City's defensive play-caller, wasn't too happy that the performance showcased early on was tied to his leadership.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo also wasn't very happy with the team's energy or the execution of the defensive play-calls, and the MIKE linebacker takes full responsibility.

"I make the calls. I make the checks. Getting guys lined up, energy being there, assignments sound, the whole nine," Bolton said. "So when we're not lined up, not playing well, I took it kind of personal, so I know our next opportunity we have, we'll be a lot better.

Nikko Remigio, an undrafted rookie from Fresno State, caught fire late against the Saints, finishing with four catches for 71 yards. At 5 feet 9 and 183 pounds, he plays bigger than his size, and Rice took notice.

"That's my boy, he's been killing it," Rice said. "For him to go undrafted, ah, I don't really understand why, but he's going to show everybody why he should have been drafted."

Besides the preseason takeaways, the big news is defensive tackle Chris Jones is still not with the club as he seeks a monster second contract, one that will pay him roughly $30 million per season.

While a big piece to this defensive puzzle, Bolton knows the team must continue to practice on.

"Chris is a special talent, man, no question about it," Bolton said. "But again, at the same time, we've got guys we're working with, guys putting it all on the line, putting their blood, sweat and tears into it man. I'm working with the guys we have here, man. We hope we get him back soon."

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.