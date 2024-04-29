Kansas City Chiefs sign tight end Travis Kelce to new record contract

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 29 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs signed All-Pro Travis Kelce to new, two-year contract, making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL history, his agency, Milk & Honey Sports announced Monday.

The Chiefs confirmed the signing on social media, calling Kelce the "greatest tight end ever."

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that the pact, which replaces the final two years of his old contract, is worth $34.2 million and includes $17 million fully guaranteed this year. Kelce will receive another $17.2 million in 2024, most of which becomes guaranteed next March.

The average annual value of the deal, which eclipses $17 million, is the most ever for an NFL tight end.

"It feels good to be in K.C.," Kelce said in a video posted by the Chiefs. "I remember coming here 12 years ago. It's an honor and a pleasure and I can't wait to get after it these next two years. No better than right now. Getting fired up for this year."

Kelce, 34, joined the Chiefs as a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The nine-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion entered last season on a record streak of seven-consecutive campaigns with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Kelce logged 93 catches for 984 yards and five scores over 15 games in 2023-24. The 11-year veteran missed Week 1 of last season because of a bone bruise. He was held out in Week 18 because the Chiefs had already their playoff spot.

"I told y'all I'll never let him leave," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted Monday in response to the news of Kelce's extension. "Congrats my guy!"

Kelce's 11,328 receiving yards are the fourth-most in NFL history for a tight end, trailing only Tony Gonzalez (15,127), Jason Witten (13,046) and Antonio Gates (11,841).

His 907 catches also trail only Gonzalez (1,325), Witten (1,228) and Gates (955). Kelce's 74 career receiving scores are the fifth-most for a tight end.