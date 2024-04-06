Kansas City Chiefs re-sign DE Mike Danna — and continue this offseason pattern

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a key contributor in last year’s Super Bowl run, agreeing to a three-year contract with defensive lineman Mike Danna, The Star has confirmed.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first to report the deal. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, meanwhile, reported the agreement was worth $24 million total, with $13 million guaranteed.

Danna, 26, was ranked as the 103rd-best free agent this offseason by Pro Football Focus. That was following a career year, as he played in 16 regular-season games for the Chiefs in 2023, posting 50 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks.

The 6-foot-2, 257-pound Danna was initially a fifth-round draft pick by KC in the 2020 NFL Draft. One of Danna’s best qualities is his versatility, as he can line up both inside and outside on the defensive line.

This signing continues the Chiefs’ offseason trend of running things back on defense after last year’s strong season. KC has now re-signed five of its pending free agents on the defensive line this offseason, including Chris Jones, Mike Pennel, Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton.

That group is among seven unrestricted free agents who will be back with the Chiefs on defense; linebacker Drue Tranquill and safety Deon Bush also agreed to terms earlier this offseason.

Something notable: The Chiefs have yet to sign a defensive free agent from another team, electing only (so far) to bring back their own guys.

A recent trade likely made Danna’s reunion with the Chiefs possible. KC dealing cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans not only netted draft-pick compensation but also cleared $19.8 million in salary-cap room reserved for Sneed under the franchise tag.

KC’s addition of Danna serves as extra security given its circumstances. Edge rusher Charles Omenihu will be recovering early in the season from a torn ACL late last year, while 2023 first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah only received limited playing time last year while developing as a rookie.

The Star’s Sam McDowell contributed to this report.