Kansas City Chiefs to sign former Giants CB DeAndre Baker: report

DeAndre Baker breaking up a pass

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to sign former Giants first-round pick DeAndre Baker, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday night.

Paul Schwartz of The New York Post first reported that the defending Super Bowl Champs were bringing in the 2019 draft No. 30 overall pick for a visit, and it looks like they'll look to sign him to their practice squad this week.

Baker had all the charges in his robbery case dropped in Florida court earlier this week. The case stemmed from Baker and two others being charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault after allegedly taking jewelry and cash from four victims during a party while using a firearm.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, there was no way the Giants were going to bring back Baker even after the charges were dropped.

“No chance,” one team source told SNY. “We know that (drafting him) was a mistake.”

The Giants placed Baker on the commissioner's exempt list on July 27, and he appealed his placement on July 28. Baker withdrew the appeal Aug. 7 amid an official charge of those four counts.

Baker will now have a chance to rebuild his name in a league he was in for a very short time. And Baker wasn't doing particularly well on the field either, as he was coming off of a very rocky rookie season in which teams seemed to target him often.

We'll see what's next for him and his career, we just know it won't be with the Giants.