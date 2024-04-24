Kansas City Chiefs share their thinking ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr. 23—We're nearing that special time of the year for NFL fans, a time where organizations are gifted various assets that could be building blocks for a future Super Bowl winning team. That's right, the 2024 NFL Draft will take place Thursday in Detroit.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots have managed to build dynasties in the free agency and salary cap era, but the Chiefs want to sustain long-term success, and that continues by making the right picks.

Entering this year's draft, Kansas City holds seven total selections, with a pick in each round 1-4, two selections in the fifth round, and one more in the seventh. One main position brought up is offensive tackle, and while there are some good early selections, it doesn't mean the Chiefs will get the cream of the crop.

"The general consensus is this is a deep o-line class, but it's not necessarily true for us," general manager Brett Veach said. "I think sometimes, because like for the tackle position, I think once you get past like 35 or 40, most of those guys are gone."

A tackle's job is important, as they have to protect the quarterback's edge and blindside. When describing the type of lineman they want, they're hoping for an athletic tackle, which would be a viable back-up plan if someone else goes down on the offensive line.

"If you can play tackle, you can potentially play any position across the board, so I think that's why tackle is so premium," Veach said.

Another position brought up is wide receiver. The Chiefs were able to bring in Marquise Brown in free agency, but with the recent Rashee Rice situation, it subconsciously plays a factor in priority for the receiver chosen.

Luckily for Kansas City, they feel like they should have a good selection no matter where they decide to take a weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

"They provide depth, really one through five, and there's always, you know, pockets of players," Veach said. "I think there's a large group of receivers in the first 50 picks I think that we have great grades on and then I think there's another pocket right right behind those."

There are other positions the Chiefs will try to add depth to, especially in the later rounds, but what if they want to try and select someone out of their reach, would they move up?

"Guys that we consider top five, top six prospects, if they were to fall into the teens, I think that I certainly could see something like that," Veach said. "A lot of things have to fall in place for that to happen, so it would have to be probably a specific guy or two."

As the draft nears, and mock draft scenarios are being run through, how many options does Kansas City have on their board?

"221, which is a lot, but you'd have to come in here and be with me one day and see the processes because like, I have guys in the sixth or seventh round on my board but I always know that we'll never get to the sixth and seventh round," Veach said.

The 2024 NFL draft begins April 25 at 7 p.m. The first Chiefs' pick is the No. 32 selection of the first round.

