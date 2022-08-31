Kansas City Chiefs set their 16-player practice squad: track the latest signings here

The Chiefs continued to finalize their player personnel ahead of the 2022 regular season.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs established their initial 53-player roster. Now it’s time to put together a 16-player practice squad before the Chiefs’ season opener on Sept. 11.

The NFL in recent seasons has tweaked its practice squad rules. The Chiefs can have 10 players with two or fewer accrued seasons, and a maximum of six players with more than four years of accrued service.

The league also increased from two to three the number of games a practice squad player can be elevated to the active roster during the regular season. It’s common for teams to re-sign players who spent time working within their schemes during the offseason and training camp.

Here’s who is joining the Chiefs’ 16-player practice squad: