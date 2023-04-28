Kansas City Chiefs select Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st pick. Grade: B

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

The Chiefs added some serious talent to their defensive line with Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who totaled eight sacks and 46 total pressures last season. At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Anudike-Uzomah projects well as an outside rusher who can also kick inside, and that makes him an intriguing addition to Steve Spagnuolo’s complex, blitz-friendly schemes.

Anudike-Uzomah brings impressive bend and lean around the edge…

…and he has the potential to be even more productive in the NFL, as he’ll be in fewer three-man fronts in the NFL than he was in college.

