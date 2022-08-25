Kansas City Chiefs seeing Isiah Pacheco’s impact on special teams: ‘he’s a talented guy’

It has been nothing short of a strong preseason for Isiah Pacheco with the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Rutgers football running back is getting significant snaps with the first-team offense in training camp and fitting in nicely.

He is also featuring as the kickoff returner and making an impression on the Chiefs staff.

Pacheco had four carries for eight yards in Saturday’s win over the Washington Commanders, a game where he also had two catches for 16 yards. And while he didn’t get a chance to return any kickoffs, Pacheco has done well this summer on special teams.

In his preseason debut at Chicago Bears two weeks ago, the Chiefs rookie opened some eyes with a 37-yard return. He didn’t get that chance this past weekend, to the frustration of Kansas City’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Taub.

“I mean I was kind of frustrated because they didn’t kick it. They tried to kick away from us in the preseason – it doesn’t make any sense,” Taub told the media this week. “Pacheco got it at nine deep – he tried to come out with it then the other one he started coming out at 14 deep… But you can’t evaluate your kickoff return team unless you get returns. So I’m telling him to come on out deep. Maybe Green Bay will give us some, so we can evaluate that part of it. “But you know, I think he’s a talented guy and he’s, he’s excited about it. You can tell he wants to go.”

Pacheco did not feature heavily on special teams at Rutgers, where he was primarily a feature back on a rebuilding offense.

An all-Big Ten selection, Pacheco had 647 rushing yards on 167 carries last season. He had five rushing touchdowns in his final year with Rutgers football.

Proud of you @isiah_pachecoRB! The sky is the limit! https://t.co/OijHmxB7qV — Greg Schiano (@GregSchiano) August 15, 2022

Related

Jaelyne Matthews invited to the Under Armour All-America Game

Story continues

Two weeks ago, Pacheco spoke highly of the Rutgers football program and credited head coach Greg Schiano with preparing him for the NFL and what appears to be a role with the Chiefs offense this season.

To keep up with Pacheco (and the Kansas City Chiefs) this season, make sure to check in daily at ChiefsWire. Or hourly.

But at least daily. And give Charles Goodman of ChiefsWire a follow on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire