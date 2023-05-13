What more could be said about the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs? After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles back in February, the standard has been set, win another championship and cement the Chiefs as a potential dynasty contender. Will Patrick Mahomes repeat his stellar season? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chiefs’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

NFL Kickoff: Week 1 vs. Lions

Sunday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Jets

Thursday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Broncos

Monday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Eagles

Sunday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Packers

Monday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk