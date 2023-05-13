Kansas City Chiefs schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
What more could be said about the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs? After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles back in February, the standard has been set, win another championship and cement the Chiefs as a potential dynasty contender. Will Patrick Mahomes repeat his stellar season? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chiefs’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Chiefs 2022 Record: 14-3 (Won Super Bowl)
Head Coach: Andy Reid
Key Players: Patrick Mahomes (QB), Travis Kelce (TE), Chris Jones (DT)
Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/7 vs. Detroit Lions, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 2: 9/17 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/24 vs. Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM, FOX
Week 4: 10/1 at New York Jets, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 5: 10/8 at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 6: 10/12 vs. Denver Broncos (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 7: 10/22 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/29 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/5 vs. Miami Dolphins (Germany), 9:30 AM, NFL Network
Week 10: BYE WEEK
Week 11: 11/20 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
Week 12: 11/26 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/3 at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 14: 12/10 vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 15: 12/18 at New England Patriots (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 16: 12/25 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 17: 12/31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 18: TBD at Los Angeles Chargers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
NFL Kickoff: Week 1 vs. Lions
Sunday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Jets
Thursday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Broncos
Monday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Eagles
Sunday Night Football: Week 13 vs. Packers
Monday Night Football: Week 15 vs. Patriots
