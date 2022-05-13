Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The Chiefs have made the postseason in each of the last seven seasons, including a win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season. This year, Patrick Mahomes and co. will be without wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chiefs full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

Chiefs schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/11 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/15 vs. Chargers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 3: 9/25 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/2 at Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 5: 10/10 vs. Raiders (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 6: 10/16 vs. Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 7: 10/23 at 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: 11/6 vs. Titans, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 10: 11/13 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/20 at Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/27 vs. Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox

Week 13: 12/4 at Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/11 at Broncos, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 15: 12/18 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Seahawks (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox

Week 17: 1/1 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, CBS

Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Raiders, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Chargers

Sunday Night Football: Week 4 at Buccaneers, Week 9 vs. Titans, Week 14 at Broncos

Monday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Raiders

