Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The Chiefs have made the postseason in each of the last seven seasons, including a win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season. This year, Patrick Mahomes and co. will be without wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Chiefs full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Chiefs 2021 record: 12-5 (lost Conference Championship)
Head coach: Andy Reid
Key players: Patrick Mahomes (QB), Travis Kelce (TE), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB)
Chiefs schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/15 vs. Chargers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 3: 9/25 at Colts, 1 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/2 at Buccaneers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 5: 10/10 vs. Raiders (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 6: 10/16 vs. Bills, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 7: 10/23 at 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: 11/6 vs. Titans, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 10: 11/13 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/20 at Chargers, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/27 vs. Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 13: 12/4 at Bengals, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/11 at Broncos, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 15: 12/18 at Texans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 16: 12/24 vs. Seahawks (Saturday), 1 PM, Fox
Week 17: 1/1 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, CBS
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Raiders, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Chargers
Sunday Night Football: Week 4 at Buccaneers, Week 9 vs. Titans, Week 14 at Broncos
Monday Night Football: Week 5 vs. Raiders
