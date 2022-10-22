Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) have had a tough schedule to start the 2022 NFL regular season, and it doesn't get much easier when they travel to San Francisco to take on Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers (3-3).

Can Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs rebound from a narrow Week 6 loss to the Bills? Or will Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel and San Francisco find a groove at home? There were some who predicted this as a Super Bowl 2023 matchup at the start of this season. The game is set to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chiefs vs. 49ers Week 7 game:

Chiefs at 49ers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chiefs (-1.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-125); 49ers (+105)

Over/under: 48.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 28, 49ers 23

San Francisco can be so mercurial and I still have the Chiefs as one of the three best teams in the NFL, despite their close loss to the Bills. Kansas City doesn’t tend to lose consecutive games under Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes and because the Niners' defense is as banged up as it is, it’s easy to see KC putting up points and covering, despite being on the road.

The Chiefs celebrate wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's touchdown against the Bills.

Safid Deen: Chiefs 27, 49ers 24

Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions and now faces a vaunted 49ers defense that could be affected if San Francisco star defender Nick Bosa (groin) doesn’t play. Still, I take Mahomes’ firepower over Jimmy Garoppolo’s in this Super Bowl LIV rematch.

Lance Pugmire: 49ers 31, Chiefs 28

Super Bowl revenge for Jimmy G? Yes, the 49ers coughed one up in Atlanta Sunday, but they also watched how Buffalo defended Patrick Mahomes and Co., and the Sunday night game’s in the Bay Area.

