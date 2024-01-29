Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers set for rematch in Super Bowl 58 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, a rematch of Super Bowl 54 in 2020 that saw the Chiefs top the 49ers 31-20.

The Chiefs clinched their spot after beating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship game, while the 49ers earned their spots after beating the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship game.

Super Bowl 58 is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time in Las Vegas.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.