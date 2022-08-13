Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid nails extra-point against Bears in preseason opener

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid got another chance to live out an NFL dream on Saturday. Known for his hard-hitting playing style, Reid tried his hand at a new craft on the gridiron.

He lined up at kicker to attempt an extra-point.

In the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, Reid trotted onto the field alongside the special teams unit. The Chiefs had just scored their second touchdown in the preseason opener and Reid got his chance to shine.

Reid lined up and drilled the extra-point in style. The kick split the uprights and Reid celebrated with his teammates on the sideline. It was his first game action at kicker since the 2021 preseason with the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs, however, eventually fell to the Bears 19-14.

Last week, Reid made headlines by making a 65-yard field goal in practice. It’s likely Reid will serve as the Chiefs emergency kicker, similar to his role with the Texans.

As a former soccer player, Reid was right in his element against the Bears. He recently told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that soccer was one of his first loves.

"I had big plans, when I was young, to go and play in Europe," Reid said on the show. "You know, be like Didier Drogba, maybe go play for Chelsea. And then I eventually ended up finding love and passion in football. Around eighth, ninth grade, I made the switch. But I always kept my kicking background; I kicked in high school."

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) kicks the extra point uring a preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

This offseason, Reid signed a three-year deal worth $31.5 million. He is expected to replace Tyrann Mathieu after the Pro Bowler signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Reid appeared in 57 games with the Texans. He recorded 315 total tackles, seven interceptions and 23 passes defended across four seasons.

After making an extra-point attempt, Reid can check off another career milestone ahead of the 2022 season.

