Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie class ranked No. 1 in the league by NFL Network duo

The Chiefs once again pick late in the NFL draft this year, holding the 30th overall pick. But as last year proved, that doesn’t mean it has to be a hindrance to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and his staff.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chiefs had the 31st overall pick, but they still ended up with the league’s best rookie class. That’s according to the NFL Network’s Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook.

That duo handed out grades for all 32 teams, and the Chiefs received the only A grade (although six got an A-minus).

Shook and Filice ranked the Chiefs’ rookie class as the best in the NFL. Shook said it was “just a fantastic return for Kansas City” in an interview on the NFL Network.

“I have to give them this grade in part because they maximized their value,” Shook said. “They didn’t have a ton of picks and they also didn’t have a first-round pick. But that’s because they traded it with some other picks for Orlando Brown. They found their cornerstone left tackle right away out of the gate there and then they nailed both of their second-round picks.”

Shook elaborated on his reasons for giving the Chiefs the best grade in the NFL in a story on the league’s website.

That’s the story that ranked all 32 teams.

“The Chiefs sent their first-round pick in 2021 and other selections to Baltimore to acquire left tackle Orlando Brown (assets well spent), then nailed their second-round pick by choosing (Nick) Bolton, a Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team selection who graded out as the 13th-best linebacker in the league, per Pro Football Focus,” Shook wrote. “Kansas City followed that up by finding its center of the future in (Creed) Humphrey, who began his NFL career by performing better than any other player at the position, per PFF. He also earned PFWA All-Rookie honors.

(Defensive end Joshua) Kaindoh missed most of his rookie season, having landed on injured reserve in early October with an ankle injury. (Noah) Gray saw some playing time at tight end behind Travis Kelce and Blake Bell while also playing special teams regularly. (Receiver Cornell) Powell was cut at the end of camp and returned as a practice squad member before signing a reserve/future contract in February.

“And finally, a premier Day 3 find came in the form of (offensive lineman Trey) Smith, who teamed with Humphrey and Joe Thuney to make an excellent interior trio. Smith also earned PFWA All-Rookie recognition and will be an important part of Kansas City’s offensive line for years to come.”

The Broncos are second on the list, followed by the Dolphins, Lions and Bengals.