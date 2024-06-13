Kansas City Chiefs ring in Super Bowl 58 championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the Kansas City Chiefs wrap up minicamp on Thursday morning, they’ll take time in the evening to celebrate their Super Bowl success before looking ahead to training camp.

Team players and staff will receive their Super Bowl 58 rings at a private ceremony, with red carpet festivities beginning after 6 p.m.

Chiefs star Chris Jones has a message for Clark Hunt haters

FOX4 will livestream the red carpet, and have full coverage from the celebration on this page and during FOX4 News at 9 and 10.

The Chiefs claimed the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl in a thrilling 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The team recently traveled to Washington, D.C., where they were honored at the White House.

After the ceremony concludes, the team’s sights will be set ahead as the Chiefs will look to be the first team in NFL history to win three-consecutive Super Bowls, starting with an AFC Championship rematch against the Baltimore Ravens to kick off the 2024 season on Thursday, September 5 at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.