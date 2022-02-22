The Kansas City Chiefs have released veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens. Here’s why

The Chiefs’ process of gaining some salary cap relief officially began Tuesday with the release of a defensive starter.

The Chiefs announced the release of Anthony Hitchens, a mainstay at the middle linebacker position for Kansas City over the past four seasons.

Hitchens was set to enter the 2022 season in the final year of his contract and carried a $12.6 million cap hit. Cutting him frees up $8.4 million. He will still count $4.2 million against the cap.

Hitchens, 29, joined the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent in 2018 on a five-year contract after spending four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He has appeared in 119 regular-season NFL games, including 59 in Kansas City, where he was a key member of the Chiefs team that won Super Bowl LIV.

“When I first became general manager, one of the first moves I wanted to make was to bring in Anthony Hitchens from Dallas,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in statement. “We knew how intelligent, hardworking and consistent he was as a player, and we knew he’d become a selfless leader.

“He was that and more. He has all the intangibles and was an integral piece in our franchise winning a Super Bowl title. We appreciate everything he’s done for the organization and wish him the best as he continues his career.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid also released a statement praising Hitchens.

“I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach Anthony over the last four years,” Reid said. “He’s as tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”

The Chiefs will enter next season relying on a pair of younger linebackers that Hitchens helped mentor. Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton will now form the foundation in the middle of the defense.

Bolton, the team’s second-round pick in 2021, totaled a team-high 112 tackles this past season.