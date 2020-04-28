Chiefs released longest-tenured player, punter Dustin Colquitt, after 15 years

Dustin Colquitt has only ever played for the Chiefs.

The 37-year-old was selected by Kansas City in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft, and has been their punter ever since.

But now, for the first time in 15 years, Colquitt will have to search for a new home.

The Chiefs released Colquitt on Tuesday morning, the team announced.

“My family and I are immensely grateful for the contributions Dustin and his family have made to the Chiefs over the last 15 years,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement. “Dustin has cemented his place as one of the greatest punters in the history of the NFL. In addition to his exceptional play on the field, Dustin has been an invaluable member of the Kansas City community, and his dedication and generosity improved the lives of countless families throughout Chiefs Kingdom. Dustin consistently represented himself, the Chiefs and the Kansas City community with integrity and class, and he will always be a member of the Chiefs family.”

Colquitt was the only member of the Chiefs last season who had been on the team before head coach Andy Reid took over in 2013, and holds the organization’s all-time record for most games played. The former Tennessee standout earned Pro-Bowl nods twice in his career, most recently in 2016.

“I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom, all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed and pleaded for them to,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ll miss walking into the building and smelling the coffee, talking to everyone … It took me forever to weave through some of the most loving people you’d ever hope to work with. I was a young kid when I first walked into Arrowhead … hell, the indoor facility used to be 70 yards. “Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank you K.C.”

The Chiefs signed former Notre Dame punter Tyler Newsome to a one-year deal, and former Florida punter Tommy Townsend after he went undrafted last week.

The decision to move on from Colquitt will save them $2 million against the salary cap, too.

"Dustin is one of the greatest Chiefs of all-time and I'm grateful I had the opportunity to coach him these past seven years," Reid said in a statement. "The longevity of his career here in Kansas City shows you just how consistently he has performed at a high level. Beyond his impact on the field, he was a great teammate and leader. I will always be a huge Dustin Colquitt fan."

Dustin Colquitt of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

