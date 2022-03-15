  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Chiefs reach deal with Texans S Justin Reid, likely replacement for Tyrann Mathieu

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs have found their replacement for Tyrann Mathieu.

The Chiefs reached a deal to sign former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid in free agency on Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reid and the Chiefs reportedly agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million deal — $20 million of which will be guaranteed.

The Chiefs also reworked their deal with defensive end Frank Clark to keep him in Kansas City through the 2023 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Clark, 28, has made the Pro Bowl after each of the past three seasons.

What the addition of Reid means

Houston Texans safety Justin Reid
Justin Reid is reportedly signing a three year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. (Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Reid had 66 total tackles and a pair of interceptions last season in Houston, his fourth with the team. The 25-year-old played in 13 games last season while dealing with multiple injuries.

Though Reid is a great addition to the Chiefs’ defense, it likely means that Mathieu is going elsewhere.

Mathieu, 29, is entering free agency this offseason after his initial three-year deal with the Chiefs expired. Though some thought the Chiefs would try to re-sign Mathieu, a fan favorite who had 76 combined tackles and three interceptions last season, that is now very unlikely. Reid is by all accounts considered Mathieu’s replacement in Kansas City.

According to ESPN's Kimberley Martin, the Chiefs never offered Mathieu a deal and had always expected him to walk. He's widely considered one of the top defensive backs in the league.

Also departing the Chiefs on Monday: cornerback Charvarius Ward. ESPN reported that the he's on his way to San Francisco after agreeing to a three-year deal valued at $42 million.

Recommended Stories