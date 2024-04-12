Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice Turns Himself In to Police After Crash

Rashee Rice is facing legal action over to a high-speed car crash in Dallas.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver turned himself into police custody for his involvement in a March 30 multi-vehicle collision on the Central Expressway, the Glenn Heights Police Department in Texas told NBC News on April 11. The Dallas Police Department announced April 10 that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

It is not immediately clear if Rice remains in custody.

The athlete—who was driving a Lamborghini at the time—is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury in connection to the incident.

Meanwhile, Southern Methodist University football player Theodore "Teddy" Knox—who authorities said was driving a Corvette also involved in the crash—is facing the same charges.

Investigators believe Rice, 23, and Knox, 21, were speeding in the two luxury cars when they "caused a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles," police previously told CNN. "The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information."

Authorities said no major injuries were reported, though two people were treated at the scene and two others were transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

After alleged dashcam video of the crash and its aftermath spread on social media, Rice issued a public apology for his involvement in the collision.

"I take full responsibility for my part in this matter," he wrote on Instagram Story April 3, "and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities."

Rice added, "I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

As for Knox, he has been suspended from the SMU football team after a warrant for his arrest was issued, according to The Daily Campus. In a statement to E! News, his attorney Deandra Grant said, "We have fully cooperated with law enforcement, other than that we have no further comment,"

E! News has reached out to Rice's attorney for comment but hasn't heard back.

