Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'ahead of schedule' after offseason surgery to repair a turf toe

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Monday that he is progressing well after having surgery to repair a turf toe issue shortly after his team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.

"I think I'm ahead of schedule. Obviously, we're trying to be cautious and not push me out there too soon," Mahomes said. "But I'm doing what I can. I've gotten out of the boot finally. It took forever. Now I'm trying to get back on the field and get that stuff working.

"I'm sure they'll keep me along that same pathway and that hopefully I can do some stuff by the end of the offseason.''

According to NFL Network, Dr. Robert Anderson performed the turf toe surgery on Feb. 10. Mahomes suffered the injury in the Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Cleveland Browns. Mahomes played through the turf toe injury in the AFC championship game victory over the Buffalo Bills, putting Kansas City in the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.

In that Super Bowl defeat, Mahomes had one of his worst statistical performances of his NFL career, completing 26 of his 49 passing attempts for 270 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions as his team's hopes for a championship repeat were dashed at Raymond James Stadium.

Mahomes, along with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce, were in attendance at The Masters golf tournament earlier this month.

