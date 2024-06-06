Kansas City Chiefs Postpone Practice After Defensive Lineman BJ Thompson Suffers Cardiac Arrest

Thompson is reportedly in stable condition after he suffered a seizure and cardiac arrest at the team's facility

Ric Tapia/Getty BJ Thompson

The Kansas City Chiefs postponed their team practice on Thursday, June 6 after defensive lineman BJ Thompson experienced a medical emergency, according to multiple reports.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Thompson, 25, suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a meeting at the Chiefs facility in Kansas City on Thursday morning.

A source told Pelissero that the defensive lineman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

Multiple sources told Pelissero that the Chiefs' medical staff "immediately" responded to the emergency when Thompson began seizing during a "special teams meeting" on Thursday.

According to a statement on NFL.com, the media availability originally scheduled for Thursday, featuring head coach Andy Reid and select players, has been pushed to Friday, June 7.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Chiefs for comment.

Kevin Terrell/AP BJ Thompson

The Chiefs are currently in OTA offseason practices, which include drills but no contact plays, and will begin their mandatory minicamp on June 11 through June 13, according to CBS.

Thompson was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has played in one game for the NFL's back-to-back champs.

The Chiefs have experienced a dramatic off-season since their 2024 Super Bowl win in February.

Chiefs' defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs is facing accusations of second-degree animal cruelty after a warrant alleged that he abandoned two malnourished dogs at a rental home in Alabama.

And in April, wide receiver Rashee Rice turned himself in to Texas police after an arrest warrant was issued for the pro athlete in connection to a multi-car collision in Dallas.

Most recently, kicker Harrison Butker faced backlash for a controversial commencement speech he delivered at the graduation ceremony for Benedictine College, a Catholic school.



Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 5, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Butker, 28, decried various "diabolical lies told to women" about topics including abortion, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy, as well as President Joe Biden during the May 11 ceremony.

After clips of Butker's speech circulated on social media, the NFL and the nuns at Benedictine College spoke out against the Chiefs kicker's views.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told PEOPLE in a written statement. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”



