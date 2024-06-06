Kansas City Chiefs postpone practice following medical emergency involving player

The Chiefs postponed their practice Thursday following a medical emergency involving a player earlier in the morning.

The player — defensive lineman BJ Thompson, The Star has learned — is in stable condition.

He was transported via ambulance from the team’s practice facility to an area hospital. The team’s doctors and athletic trainers responded quickly to the medical emergency, The Star was told.

Thompson, the Chiefs’ fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, played in one game for the team last season, logging two tackles in the final regular-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers when the team rested its starters.

The Chiefs announced that they have rescheduled their final organized team activities (OTAs) practice for Friday. Coach Andy Reid will speak with reporters after that workout.

Thursday was scheduled to be the second-to-last day of the team’s voluntary three-week OTAs in Kansas City. The team is allowed 10 days to work with players during this specific period.

The Chiefs’ three-day mandatory minicamp is set for Tuesday through Thursday next week.