Kansas City Chiefs player suffers seizure, goes into cardiac arrest during team meeting

BJ Thompson, a defensive end with the Kansas City Chiefs, suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a team meeting on June 6, both the NFL Network and ESPN reported, citing sources.

The team’s medical staff responded to the situation during a special teams meeting and an ambulance was called to the scene. Thompson, 25, is listed in stable condition.

The team canceled all offseason training activities for June 6 following the episode, according to NFL.com, while head coach Andy Reid and select players moved their media session set for June 6 to June 7.

NBC News has reached out to the Chiefs for comment.

Thompson, who will be in his second NFL season in 2024, was selected in the fifth round of the draft in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas. The England, Arkansas, native is listed as six-foot-six, 243 pounds. He played in one game last season, recording two tackles in the Chiefs’ Week 18 victory over their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs players are currently taking part in a voluntary offseason program, with mandatory minicamp slated to open June 11.

The team is prepping to go for its unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl. The team visited the White House last week in honor of this past season's championship.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com