Kansas City Chiefs player BJ Thompson’s high school coaches, teachers in England praying for a speedy recovery after his cardiac arrest

ENGLAND, Ark. – After going into cardiac arrest, Arkansas native and Kansas City Chief’s defensive end BJ Thompson is making progress in the right direction.

According to the Kansas City Chiefs, Thompson is alert, awake and headed in the right direction.

Arkansas native BJ Thompson goes into cardiac arrest during Kansas City Chiefs off-season practice session

The 25-year-old from England, Arkansas suffered seizures and went into cardiac arrest on Thursday before practice.

Kansas City Chiefs Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder said Thompson was on a ventilator on Thursday and overnight to assist with his breathing, but that has since been removed.

“He’s so young and at the peak of his life, living his life, and in great shape. It’s just a scary situation,” Thompson’s coach at England High School football Matt Garrett said.

Thompson carries England in his heart, and those who know him have kept him uplifted with prayers since hearing the news.

“My heart just dropped because it’s just such a scary situation,” Garrett said.

Garrett said he immediately started praying when he got the news.

With Thompson being only 25 years old, it puts life into perspective for Garrett.

“Now you sit back and think about what you can do better to take care of your body,” he said.

England, Arkansas celebrates Kansas City Chiefs player BJ Thompson on his way to Super Bowl LVIII

Many former coaches and teachers from the England School District took the time out of their summer break to share statements in honor of BJ Thompson.

“I know all of the England Community has been and will continue Praying for BJ,” former teacher Brittney Robinson said. “I’ve been Praying for him and his family, friends, teammates and doctors since I heard the news! BJ has always been strong and a fighter, he was a Lion first after all! Therefore, I know he will pull through this and get back to his team as soon as possible!”

Thompson’s former high school football coach Brett Mount shared prayers for him during his recovery and expressed pride in his former player.

“Watching BJ interact with our kids at both the elementary and high school campuses–the patience and kindness he’s showed them, the way their eyes have lit up when he’s smiled and joked with them–I can’t help but be so proud of him and the adversity he’s overcome,” he said. “And I hope and I pray that he overcomes this, as well. My heart goes out to him and his family.”

Thompson’s former high school basketball coach Chris Houser shared prayers, saying he was honored to have been BJ’s coach.

“Honored to have coached BJ for his junior and senior years at England,” Houser said. “We’re praying and believing for his quick recovery with no complications and know that he will back out on the field soon. “

Hometown of Arkansan Kansas City Chiefs player BJ Thompson shows love and support ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Current England Head Football Coach Josh Anderson shared prayers for Thompson and his family.

“On behalf of England Lions Athletics, we are praying for BJ & his family! We know his personality and his determination to overcome any obstacle that comes his way,” Anderson said. “We pray for this to be a minor setback for a major comeback.”

Everyone who spoke about Thompson said he has always been a nice kid.

“Super proud of him. Couldn’t be prouder,” Garrett said.

All of them wish BJ a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the field very soon.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.