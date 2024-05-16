Kansas City Chiefs will play five primetime contests in newest schedule release

May 15—It was like a mini Christmas for NFL and Kansas City Chiefs fans on Wednesday, as the NFL officially released the schedules of all 32 teams. In a rematch of last season's AFC Championship game, the Chiefs will kick off the 2024 NFL season taking on Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens.

In addition to the Ravens game, Kansas City opens up with consecutive home games against top-tier AFC North opponents as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Week 3 will be a Sunday Night Football contest, as the Chiefs will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in their first non-conference and away contest.

Moving to Week 4, the Chiefs will have an AFC West showdown on the road in Los Angeles as they take on the Chargers. Los Angeles has a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh leading this year's squad. In Week 5, Kansas City will have another night contest, this time happening on Monday night, where they'll host the New Orleans Saints.

Week 6 is a bye week, and Week 7 will start a two week road trip, as it's a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII as the Chiefs travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Jumping to Week 8, another AFC West contest, this time against the Las Vegas raiders, whose defense could be menacing in 2024.

In Week 9, it's another home Monday night contest, this time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming to Kansas City. The team will have an extra day to prepare that week when Baker Mayfield takes the field for Tampa. Week 10 has KC going against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, hoping to redeem last year's loss.

Two away games in Week 11 and 12, which kicks off with a contest against the Buffalo Bills and then the team will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on the Panthers and who doesn't love some Friday night lights, as the Chiefs are hosting the Raiders on Friday night in a Week 13 contest.

Switching to Week 14, it's another night contest and the second Sunday night contest, this time against the Chargers. Week 15 is a trip to Cleveland, Ohio, to take on the Browns.In week 16, the Chiefs play on Saturday against the Houston Texans.

Week 17 is the Christmas Day game on Netflix, as the team will be in Pittsburg taking on the Steelers and the Chiefs will close out the regular season against the Broncos on the road.

In summary, the Chiefs are currently slated to play in eight standalone games, including five primetime contests. This year's regular season schedule features nine games vs. opponents with winning records in 2023 and seven games vs. opponents who made the 2023 playoffs.

The combined 2023 record of Kansas City's 2024 home and away opponents is 145-144-0 (.502). This year's slate features the Chiefs in contests on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

