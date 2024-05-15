Kansas City Chiefs will play 2nd straight year on Christmas. Here are the details

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing on Christmas Day for a second straight season.

KC will be on the road this time, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at noon Central in a game broadcast on Netflix. The NFL also announced Wednesday afternoon that the Baltimore Ravens will play at the Houston Texans that same day.

Last season, KC lost 20-14 to the Las Vegas Raiders in a home game on Christmas; it was the Chiefs’ final loss of the season on their way to a Super Bowl championship.

Because Christmas is on a Wednesday in 2024, this announcement also means KC will play on Saturday the week before, with the NFL attempting to give those teams an extra day of rest.

The Chiefs have three straight wins against the Steelers and haven’t traveled to Pittsburgh since 2018.

We now officially know — from the league — three of KC’s schedule dates: Sept. 5 at home against Baltimore, Sept. 15 at home vs. Cincinnati and Dec. 25 at Pittsburgh.

The NFL will release the entire slate at 7 p.m. Central Wednesday.