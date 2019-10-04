Patrick Mahomes has a great reason for staring down an official during his run against the Lions

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs past the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, thanks largely to a game-winning drive he orchestrated in the final minute to put them on top 34-30.

There was one big move of his, though, that left fans extremely puzzled early.

Late in the first quarter, Mahomes broke out for a big 25-yard run on a third down, keeping their drive alive. Yet before he truly took off, Mahomes was caught looking behind him — where only an official was. There were no Lions or Chiefs players in sight.

Patrick Mahomes looking back at the ref for a flag in the middle of the play 🤣#KCvsDET pic.twitter.com/9l7PNGaURC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 29, 2019

Mahomes, he hilariously revealed this week, was actually looking for a flag on the field.

If one had been thrown, he said, he didn’t want to waste all his energy sprinting down field for nothing.

“I looked back to see if there was a penalty,” Mahomes said. “I saw that I had the room and could probably get the first down. But I didn't want to run like 50 yards if it was gonna get called back and I’d have to run another play.”

The move isn’t one Mahomes has ever done before. And had he seen a flag been thrown, Mahomes said he still would have ran for the first down — it just wouldn’t have been at a full sprint.

While the move — in a weird way — makes sense, the 24-year-old still doesn’t understand it now that he’s a few days removed.

Regardless, everything worked out and the Chiefs are still undefeated. No harm done.

“When I look back on it, I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know why I did that,’” Mahomes said. “But in the moment, I just kind of thought about it, and I looked back and saw there was no flag, so I took off.”

