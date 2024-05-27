Kansas City Chiefs’ most underrated player: WR Marquise Brown

Not that the Chiefs have a lot to repair this offseason — when you win two straight Super Bowls, and you don’t lose a lot of personnel, it’s all good. But Patrick Mahomes completed just 24 of 76 passes of 20 or more air yards in the 2023 season for 817 yards, two touchdowns, six interceptions, and a passer rating of 49.1 — the worst in the league among starting quarterbacks. The marquee move to try and correct the deep receiver deficit Mahomes has had since his team traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins was the selection of Texas speed receiver Xavier Worthy with the 28th overall pick in the draft, but let’s not underestimate one signing that could pay off — former Ravens and Cardinals receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year, $7 million deal.

Last season with the Cardinals, Brown caught just six passes of 20 or more air yards on 21 attempts for 175 yards and a touchdown, but it could also be said that Brown’s quarterback deficit was roughly equivalent to Mahomes’ receiver deficit, so maybe this pairing could pay off for all involved.

“He’s a smart kid and he just kind of gets it,” Andy Reid said of Brown on May 22. “Pat [Mahomes] and he – there’s so much talking going on which I look at and I think that’s important. As long as the receivers are willing to listen and then share what they saw and it’s accurate, you normally can develop a pretty good relationship relatively quick as you go.”

As Greg Cosell and I discussed in a recent edition of “The Xs and Os,” Brown’s tape shows a speed separator who might be a perfect fit in his third NFL offense.

New "Xs and Os with @gregcosell" on @TheNFLWire: Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was an explosive, inconsistent receiver for the @AZCardinals. Now that he's with the @Chiefs, which primary attributes are there for the picking? https://t.co/JjjRH9kjHl pic.twitter.com/e1DRxFI5nZ — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire