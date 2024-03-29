Kansas City Chiefs lock in Louis Rees-Zammit for three-year deal with Super Bowl champions

Louis Rees-Zammit has earned a three-year contract with the Chiefs - X/@Chiefs

Louis Rees-Zammit signed a three-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, as the former Wales wing continues his journey towards playing in the NFL.

NFL Network reported the length of Rees-Zammit’s deal on Friday, with the Chiefs later confirming his signature with a post that read “Rees-Lightning has arrived”. Rees-Zammit will now link up star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, as well as one of the best coaches in the NFL in Andy Reid.

The post also indicated that Rees-Zammit would play as a running back, with reports in recent weeks suggesting that Rees-Zammit could be used in a number of roles including as a wide receiver and on special teams as a kick returner.

⚡



Help us officially welcome @LouisReesZammit to Chiefs Kingdom! pic.twitter.com/6d7S4XQMLp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 29, 2024

Rees-Zammit also posted a message to Chiefs supporters, saying: “Hi Chiefs Kingdom, it’s Louis Rees-Zammit here. I’ve just signed, can’t wait to go and see you all at Arrowhead”.

Contract details are yet to be revealed but Ian Rapoport, NFL Network’s reporter, noted that Rees-Zammit’s deal includes guaranteed money as well as a signing bonus.

The length of Rees-Zammit’s contract feels significant, giving the 23-year-old added security as he continues to adapt to the sport. Players who graduate from the NFL’s International Player Pathway are typically assigned to an NFL practice squad to continue their development.

But the recent changes to the NFL kickoff rules suit Rees-Zammit’s athleticism and could lead to him finding a spot on the Chiefs’ final 53-man roster at the end of August ahead of the new season, which would be an extraordinary achievement having only quit rugby to join the IPP back in January.

Rees-Zammit was the youngest player on the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa in 2021 and scored 14 tries in 42 Tests for Wales, along with 42 tries in 77 games for Gloucester.

Rees-Zammit was not the only IPP graduate to sign for an NFL team on Friday, with the New Orleans Saints signing Irish kicker Charlie Smyth, who previously played as a goalkeeper in Gaelic football for Down. Smyth, 22, was filmed hitting a 63-yard field goal during the IPP in Florida and will now compete for a spot on the Saints’ roster.

