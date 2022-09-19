Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay suspended 4 games by NFL

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended without pay for the next four games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Gay was arrested on Jan. 20 in Overland Park and charged with criminal damage to property totaling less than $1,000. The damaged property included a vacuum cleaner.

An NFL spokesman confirmed to The Star that the four-game suspension is for the January incident.

The third-year pro agreed in June to undergo mental health counseling as part of a diversion agreement. The agreement also requires Gay to submit to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office drug and alcohol testing at any time during a 12-month period. He is further required to pay restitution, costs and fees totaling $544.50.

Gay will miss the next four games against the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

He is eligible to return to the Chiefs’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the NFL’s spokesman.

The loss of Gay represents a significant blow to the Chiefs’ defense.

Gay opened the season as a starter alongside second-year linebacker Nick Bolton, and the Chiefs were relying heavily on the young duo to help anchor the defense.

The Chiefs last week activated linebackers Elijah Lee and rookie Jack Cochrane from their practice squad. With Gay out for the next four games, the Chiefs will lean on Bolton, Lee, Cochrane, Darius Harris and rookie Leo Chenal.

Through two games, Gay’s 16 tackles are tied with cornerback L’Jarius Sneed for second-most on the team. Bolton leads the Chiefs with 20 tackles.

The Star’s Jesse Newell contributed to this report.