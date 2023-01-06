Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Josh McDaniels' Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) nearly knocked off one of the NFC's top teams last week and have a chance to get it done against the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) in this Week 18 matchup.

Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham shined in place of Derek Carr, who was benched, throwing three touchdowns in Week 17. Meanwhile, the Chiefs still have the conference's No. 1 seed to lock up — and Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Co. will likely be fired up for this one. The game is scheduled to kick off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 18 game:

Chiefs at Raiders odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chiefs (-9.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-425); Raiders (+350)

Over/under: 52.5

More odds, injury info for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 28, Raiders 23

While Las Vegas was far more competitive with Jarrett Stidham under center, it’s such a small sample size to back the Raiders with confidence. The reason I’m fading the Chiefs on the road is because Kansas City has covered just one of its last seven games and is 3-5 against the spread this season for games away from Arrowhead.

Safid Deen: Chiefs 34, Raiders 28

Jarrett Stidham and the Raiders played their best game of the season last week in an overtime loss to the 49ers, and could give Kansas City some trouble. But this is still Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid and the Chiefs we’re talking about.

Richard Morin: Raiders 30, Chiefs 28

Stidham and the Raiders intrigue me, especially in a Week 18 matchup with nothing to lose. Two of the Chiefs' three losses have come on the road and Las Vegas actually owns a winning record at home. Let's get crazy.

