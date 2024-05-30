Kansas City Chiefs' Isaiah Buggs Charged With Animal Cruelty

Originally appeared on E! Online

Isaiah Buggs has been accused of mistreating two dogs that were found at his Alabama home.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle is facing two counts of second-degree animal cruelty after police discovered a grey-and-white pit bull and a black rottweiler mix "with no access to food or water" living on a property rented in Buggs' name, according to warrants obtained by NBC News. In the court documents, authorities said the animals were "severely malnourished, emaciated and neglected" when they were seized on March 28, with the residence appearing to be abandoned.

The pit bull was euthanized in late April due to "increasingly aggressiveness" and failure to respond to heartworm treatment, the docs stated. Meanwhile, authorities said the rottweiler mix tested positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious viral disease that attacks white blood cells and the gastrointestinal tract.

Witnesses told authorities Buggs moved out of property around March 19, according to the warrants. Investigators said a notice of termination was issued to the NFL star on April 15 for owing more than $3,000 in back rent.

Buggs turned himself into Tuscaloosa police custody on May 30 and was released on $600 bond, authorities confirmed to NBC News.

In a statement, Buggs' agent Trey Robinson said the 27-year-old "vehemently denies the truthfulness of the allegations and charges asserted against him."

"Under no circumstance does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal," Robinson told NBC News. "The dogs at issue did not belong to him and he was unaware they remained at the property in question."

