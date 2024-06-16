Kansas City Chiefs’ Isaiah Buggs arrested in Alabama on burglary charge

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Isaiah Buggs was arrested Sunday in connection with an alleged burglary in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he is already facing charges of animal cruelty after police seized two malnourished dogs.

According to jail records, Buggs was arrested on a charge of second-degree domestic violence burglary and posted a $5,000 surety bond. A photo of the 27-year-old defensive tackle was included in the records.

Trey Robinson, an agent for Buggs, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Under Alabama law, a domestic violence burglary charge applies when the victim of the alleged crime is a parent, child or a current or former romantic partner of the suspect. The charge may also apply if the victim shares a child or a household with the suspect.

A representative for the Tuscaloosa Police Department said Buggs was charged after officers responded to a residence after getting a 911 call at 5:28 a.m. Sunday. He was held on a 12-hour domestic violence hold before being released on bond.

Court documents were not immediately available.

Buggs received his Super Bowl ring along with the rest of the Chiefs on Thursday. His Instagram account currently has only one post, which is a series of images from the ceremony.

He also posted a selfie video on his Instagram story on Saturday, writing that he was proud of his “growth as a man & as a father.”

Buggs is already facing misdemeanor animal cruelty charges after Tuscaloosa police officers were called to a residence and found two dogs on a screened-in back porch surrounded by feces and with no access to food or water. Both dogs, a pit bull and a rottweiler mix, were found “severely malnourished, emaciated and neglected,” according to court documents.

Neighbors said the dogs had been out on the porch for at least 10 days.

One of the two animals, a gray and white pit bull, was euthanized because of increasing aggressiveness and a failure to respond to heartworm treatment.

Witnesses told police that Buggs rented the residence until mid- to late March, and the documents state the agreement was terminated in April because more than $3,000 in back rent was owed.

Robinson said at the time that his client “vehemently denies” the allegations. He added that the dogs did not belong to Buggs and his client was not aware they were still at the property.

“Under no circumstance does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal,” Robinson said in an emailed statement.

The Chiefs, who recently won their third Super Bowl in four years, have had an offseason filled with controversial headlines.

Buggs’ teammate Rashee Rice had his own legal struggles following the team’s championship win in February. He surrendered to police in April on charges including aggravated assault after driving a speeding sports car that allegedly caused a chain collision in Dallas.

Rice was also suspected in an assault that injured a man in Dallas last month. Rice is still under investigation by police, though the man declined to pursue charges.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was the subject of internet outrage after he made a divisive commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Butker railed against abortion, Pride month and Covid-19 lockdown measures.

He also told the women in the graduating class that they have been told “diabolical lies” about their futures and that one of the “most important” titles a woman can hold is homemaker.

Women flooded the comments on the Chiefs’ social media posts, either directly calling on the team to condemn Butker’s comments or making sarcastic cracks about a woman’s role.

Franchise stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce individually addressed Butker’s comments after the backlash, distancing themselves from the substance of the controversy while defending Butker as a teammate. Both players essentially said that while they do not agree with much of the speech, they each respect Butker’s right to his own opinions.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com