Kansas City Chiefs’ injury updates on Harrison Butker, Trent McDuffie, Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are practicing Tuesday without a pair of key players ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle) and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) will not get in on-field work as the team prepares for a heavyweight AFC West showdown.

Reid provided cautious optimism on Butker’s availability, which the head coach categorized as “day to day,” for the game with the short turnaround.

“I think if it was just a pain thing, I think he would bear through that,” Reid said. “He’s got some swelling in there, so I think it’s a matter of him being functional enough to do it. I mean, he’s a tough kid. … We’ll just see how that works out.”

Butker suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, and the Chiefs turned to safety Justin Reid to handle two extra-point attempts before Butker returned. Reid, however, took care of kickoffs the rest of the game.

The Chiefs are considering options, including their safety, in case Butker can’t play against the Chargers. The Chiefs also reportedly signed kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad.

“We’ve got the Plan B and we’re working on it,” Reid said.

As for McDuffie, the Chiefs don’t appear to expect their first-round pick to play.

“He’ll struggle to make it to the game,” Reid said.

The Chiefs are likely to ask rookie Jaylen Watson to work alongside L’Jarius Sneed and Rashad Fenton. Watson totaled 33 defensive snaps in Sunday’s game while filling in for McDuffie, who left in the second half with the hamstring injury.

In the meantime, Reid said everybody else will practice. This means quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left wrist), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder), wide receiver Justin Watson (chest), guard Trey Smith (ankle) and left tackle Orlando Brown (knee) will get in work in some capacity.

There are also no worries about Mahomes’ availability against the Chargers.

“He’s full go,” Reid said.