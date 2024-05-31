Kansas City Chiefs gift Biden with helmet

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the White House Friday to celebrate their Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The reigning champs and President Biden were all smiles, and despite some recent controversial comments from one notable teammate the event went on without a hitch.

“Welcome back to the White House,” said Biden.

President Biden applauded the team for another outstanding season.

“Well, I don’t think anyone is doubting you now, you fought hard you kept the faith,” said Biden.

The president took everyone by surprise when he tried on his newly gifted helmet.

“That was really cool to see him throw that chiefs helmet on,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid spoke to cameras briefly after the event.

“Listen I don’t know how many presidents have tried on your team helmet…its history being made,” said Reid.

Reid also thanked the president for highlighting the city’s resilience after a gunman opened fire at Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade earlier this year.

“The whole city rallied around it, it didn’t matter you put everything aside,” said Reid.

An unusually camera shy Travis Kelce bowed out of giving remarks during the event.

“They told me if I come up here, I’ll get taxed,” said Kelce.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt closed the day out and made clear the Chiefs intend to be back on the South Lawn next year.

“We look forward to the challenge of making this an annual trip,” said Hunt.

Notably, Taylor Swift, who is famously dating Travis Kelce, was not at the celebration. The singer is currently on tour in Europe.

