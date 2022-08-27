Kansas City Chiefs football team makes 5 cuts ahead of upcoming NFL roster deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs announced five player cuts Saturday, the most notable an offensive lineman who started camp with the first-team offense.

Roderick Johnson, the Chiefs’ first-string left tackle in the early days before Orlando Brown reported for practice in St. Joseph, was released by the team Saturday. KC also waived quarterback Dustin Crum, receiver Aaron Parker, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis and linebacker Mike Rose.

Johnson had slipped down the depth chart since those days in early August. Since then, Jeron Christian has emerged as a candidate for the team’s swing tackle position, while Prince Tega Wanogho also showed progress after getting off the physically unable to perform list with a leg injury.

The Chiefs also have Darian Kinnard, a fifth-round pick from this year’s draft, as a possibility at backup tackle.

Rose had drawn some fans’ interest as a former Big 12 player. The undrafted free agent played for Iowa State and was the conference’s defensive player of the year in 2020.

After Saturday’s cuts, the Chiefs’ roster was at 75 players. They’re required to get down to 53 by the NFL deadline of 3 p.m. Tuesday.