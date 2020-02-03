Fans flock to Twitter to congratulate Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl win

Thanks to a late fourth-quarter rally, the Kansas City Chiefs walked out of Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night with their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

After trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs surged ahead to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV, sparking mass celebrations in Miami Gardens, Kansas City and on social media.

WE DID IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/PRnlfliu5s — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

HOW

'BOUT

THOSE

CHIEEEEEEEEEEFS?!?! pic.twitter.com/nIBNc1ILKr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

For the first time in 50 seasons...



THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS ARE #SUPERBOWL CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/mBKnJwGoQL — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 3, 2020

What a team. What a run. What a city.



Congrats to the @Chiefs on becoming WORLD CHAMPIONS.#AlwaysRoyal // #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/AiYuCD6KE5 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 3, 2020

Dreams really do come true https://t.co/Awws76zuhV — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to #Tigers 2014 37th-round pick Patrick Mahomes on winning MVP of his football game. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 3, 2020

From one Magic man to another, congratulations to Patrick “Showtime” Mahomes for leading your team to a Super Bowl Championship. Well deserved MVP! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2020

Congrats to @PatrickMahomes and the @Chiefs for winning the super bowl. Football is over. Love football, but thank the lord it’s officially baseball season #LFGM — Pete Alonso (@Pete_Alonso20) February 3, 2020

Dad is crying in Heaven. We’re also crying in Lincoln, NE!



Kansas City @Chiefs... Super Bowl Champs! pic.twitter.com/s4YXC4Z8Yq — Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) February 3, 2020

The Chiefs posted an incredible celebration video from the locker room, and asked their fans around the world to reply with their own celebrations, which did not disappoint.

SEND US YOUR BEST CELEBRATION VIDEOS ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7f9NPUCOXC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

President Donald Trump sent a congratulatory tweet to the Chiefs, too, but made one rather important mistake.

The Chiefs are based in Kansas City, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/5Q1ecDiV8I — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 3, 2020

Fans were perhaps most excited for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, too, who finally picked up his first Super Bowl win after 21 seasons in the league.





Andy Reid gets his SB win https://t.co/LonVgbqR9D — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to Andy Reid! pic.twitter.com/UuE3JO2XiS — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) February 3, 2020

Happy as hell for the big guy Andy Reid!! Congrats Coach!!! 👏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2020

Salute the homie @tkelce on winning the Bowl!!! My dog! 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2020

Congrats Andy Reid and @Chiefs! So happy for you!! — Christina W Lurie (@christinawlurie) February 3, 2020

HOW BOUT THOSE #SUPERBOWL CHAMPION @Chiefs!!!!



That’s a good looking trophy case, Kansas City 😍 pic.twitter.com/GA8hrbz3uF — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) February 3, 2020

Congrats to Andy Reid! You deserve it! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) February 3, 2020

Well deserved. Congrats Coach Reid #SuperBowlLIV — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) February 3, 2020

ANDY REID IS A SUPER BOWL CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/uvlZxTmKVz — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 3, 2020

You have to feel good for Andy Reid. He finally gets his hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy. #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/IuJyVV28ZN — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) February 3, 2020

Andy Reid to all the doubters right now. #SBLIV pic.twitter.com/VDbNQK30PL — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) February 3, 2020

Good for Andy Reid. pic.twitter.com/1mwqs0M2CU — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) February 3, 2020

2 years after his protégé Doug Pederson won first Super Bowl for Eagles



Andy Reid wins his first Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/7wryVEpzdj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 3, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami Gardens. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

