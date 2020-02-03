Fans flock to Twitter to congratulate Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl win

Ryan YoungWriter

Thanks to a late fourth-quarter rally, the Kansas City Chiefs walked out of Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night with their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

After trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs surged ahead to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV, sparking mass celebrations in Miami Gardens, Kansas City and on social media.

The Chiefs posted an incredible celebration video from the locker room, and asked their fans around the world to reply with their own celebrations, which did not disappoint.

President Donald Trump sent a congratulatory tweet to the Chiefs, too, but made one rather important mistake.

Fans were perhaps most excited for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, too, who finally picked up his first Super Bowl win after 21 seasons in the league. 


Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami Gardens. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
