Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Kansas City Chiefs:
Round 1 (No. 29 overall, from 49ers through Dolphins)
Round 1 (30)
Round 2 (50, from Dolphins)
Round 2 (62)
Round 3 (94)
Round 3 (103, special compensatory)
Round 4 (121, from Dolphins)
Round 4 (135)
Round 7 (233, from Dolphins)
Round 7 (243, from Raiders through Patriots)
Round 7 (251)
Round 7 (259, compensatory)
Kansas City Chiefs' last five top draft picks:
2021 (No. 58 overall): Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
2020 (No. 32 overall): Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
2019 (No. 56 overall): Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia
2018 (No. 46 overall): Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss
2017 (No. 10 overall): Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections