Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Kansas City Chiefs:

Round 1 (No. 29 overall, from 49ers through Dolphins)

Round 1 (30)

Round 2 (50, from Dolphins)

Round 2 (62)

Round 3 (94)

Round 3 (103, special compensatory)

Round 4 (121, from Dolphins)

Round 4 (135)

Round 7 (233, from Dolphins)

Round 7 (243, from Raiders through Patriots)

Round 7 (251)

Round 7 (259, compensatory)

Kansas City Chiefs' last five top draft picks:

